Lazar (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Sabres, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Per Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site, Lazar -- who was acquired from Buffalo on Sunday -- is expected to require a few days to regain his conditioning after missing time with a lower-body injury. Once he's deemed ready to join Boston's lineup, Lazar, who's able to play either center or wing, will provide the team with bottom six depth. The 26-year-old logged five goals and nine points in 33 games for the Sabres prior suffering his injury March 31.