Lazar notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 1.

Lazar won a faceoff to Jake DeBrusk, who tallied the Bruins' first goal. The 26-year-old Lazar went 6-for-8 at the faceoff dot as the Bruins' fourth-line center Saturday. He produced 13 points in 50 outings between the Bruins and the Sabres in the regular season. The Canadian forward isn't likely to be a regular contributor on offense during the postseason.