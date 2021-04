Lazar (lower body) was activated from injured reserve for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lazar was traded to the Bruins along with Taylor Hall on Sunday, and both players will debut against their former team Tuesday. The 26-year-old Lazar will center the fourth line. He accrued five goals and four assists across 33 games with the Sabres before the trade.