The Sabres traded Lazar (lower body) and Taylor Hall to the Bruins in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round pick Sunday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Lazar has five goals and nine points in 33 games this season. He's missed the last six games with a lower-body issue, and it's unclear when he might be ready to return. Once healthy, he'll likely slot into Boston's bottom six