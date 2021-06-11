Lazar clarified that he was dealing with an MCL sprain and bruised ACL but avoiding tearing any ligaments and won't need surgery, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Lazar missed Game 6 due to his knee problem and likely would have been sidelined for a few more contests given his diagnosis. Still, the fact that the 26-year-old center won't need surgery should allow him to be ready to go for the start of the 2021-22 campaign. After joining the Bruins at the trade deadline, the British Columbia native recorded two goals and two helpers in 17 contests while averaging 12:46 of ice time. Lazar figures to take on a bottom-six role again next year and may be hard-pressed to crack the 20-point mark, something he's done just once in his career.