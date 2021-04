Vladar has been returned to AHL Providence, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

Vladar had been splitting time with Jeremy Swayman in Boston, with both Tuukka Rask (upper body) and Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable. Now that Rask appears poised to return to action, Vladar will look to get back on track in the minors after a rough outing behind a shorthanded blue line corps this past Sunday against the Capitals, in which the 23-year-old gave up eight goals on 33 shots.