Vladar is back with AHL Providence, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

With Tuukka Rask back in action and Jaroslav Halak having cleared COVID-19 protocols and moving toward a return to the lineup, Jeremy Swayman is still with the big club, while Vladar will work as Providence's top goalie for the time being. Swayman's impressive run play of late has for now apparently put him ahead of Vladar on the Bruins' organization depth chart.