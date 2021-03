Vladar will back up Jaroslav Halak when the Bruins and Rangers face off Thursday night, Matt Vautour of MassLive.com reports.

Vladar will handle Boston's backup duties for the second straight game, with Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) unavailable for Thursday's contest. Rask is day-to-day, so it remains to be seen if Vladar will continue to suit up for the big club Saturday afternoon against the Rangers.