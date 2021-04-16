Vladar will be added to the Bruins' roster in order to back up Jeremy Swayman in Friday night's game against the Islanders.

The team is giving Thursday's starter Tuukka Rask the night off, so Vladar will be back up with the big club Friday night before likely heading back to the AHL afterward. For now, it appears as though Swayman has overtaken Vladar on the Bruins' organization depth chart, but other than one especially rough outing in his last NHL start (in last Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Caps), Vladar has performed respectably when pressed into action by the big club.