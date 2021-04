Vladar gave up eight goals on 33 shots in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Capitals.

Washington got to Vladar early and often, building a 3-0 lead in the first period and a 6-0 cushion through 40 minutes. The rookie netminder is winless in his last three outings (0-2-1), giving up 14 goals in that stretch. Vladar has been splitting time with Jeremy Swayman recently, but veteran Tuukka Rask (upper body) is nearing a return to the lineup.