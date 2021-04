Vladar will protect the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Jeremy Swayman started in Saturday's loss to the Flyers, and Vladar will get the second half of the back-to-back set. Vladar has impressed this season with a .922 save percentage and a 2-1-1 record. However, the Capitals have won three of their last five games while averaging a modest 2.6 goals.