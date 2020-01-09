Vladar has a 5-5 record with a .936 save percentage in 11 games played with AHL Providence.

After Kyle Keyser started off the season as Providence's backup behind Maxime Lagace, it didn't look like Vladar would get many looks this season. However, with Keyser being moved to the ECHL after a rough start, Vladar has been able to make the most of his opportunities. At only 22-years-old Vladar has plenty of time to build his game, but is unlikely to be a regular NHL backup for at least another full season.