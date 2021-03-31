Vladar will start Thursday night's game against the Penguins, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Vladar will draw the start versus the Penguins -- who have won four straight games -- with Tuukka Rask (upper body) not yet ready to return to Boston's net. Whether Vladar stays in the mix next week when the team plays both Monday and Tuesday versus the Flyers, will hinge on Rask's status. In two starts with the big club this season, Vladar has been sharp in a pair of Bruins wins, while stopping 59 of 62 shots.