Vladar was demoted to AHL Providence on Monday, CBS Sports reports.

Vladar has yet to play a game at the NHL or AHL level since returning from the Czech Republic in January. The 23-year-old posted a terrific 1.29 GAA and .956 save percentage in six games with HC Dynamo Pardubice. He'll get much more action at the AHL level as opposed to being stashed on the taxi squad.