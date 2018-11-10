Vladar was recalled from AHL Providence under emergency conditions Saturday.

Boston's top netminder Tuukka Rask is dealing with a personal matter and there's currently no timeline for his return, so Vladar gets promoted to the top level to work as the understudy to Jaroslav Halak. The 21-year-old backstop went 2-3-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .909 save percentage in seven games with the Baby Bruins prior to his ascension to the NHL.