Vladar stopped 29 of 32 shots Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Vladar got the starting assignment with Tuukka Rask (upper body) on the shelf. Philadelphia's Travis Sanheim beat Vladar on a breakaway 3:08 into the extra session, dropping the 23-year-old netminder to 2-1-1 on the year. Vladar owns a sound 2.25 GAA and .922 save percentage in his four appearances.