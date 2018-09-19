Vladar made 31 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason win over the Capitals.

Boston's No. 3 goaltender got to showcase his stuff against the reigning champs, playing the entire game. While he avoided facing the likes of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in this one, this was still a strong performance against a lineup highlighted by seven-time 70-point scorer Nicklas Backstrom.