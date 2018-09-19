Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Gives up two in preseason win
Vladar made 31 saves in Tuesday's 5-2 preseason win over the Capitals.
Boston's No. 3 goaltender got to showcase his stuff against the reigning champs, playing the entire game. While he avoided facing the likes of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov in this one, this was still a strong performance against a lineup highlighted by seven-time 70-point scorer Nicklas Backstrom.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...