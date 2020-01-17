Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Heads back to minors
Vladar has been assigned to AHL Providence.
Vladar, who backed up Jaroslav Halak in Thursday's win over the Penguins, will be replaced in that capacity by Max Lagace. In 12 appearances with Providence to date, Vladar has carved out a 6-5-0 record with a 1.84 GAA and .935 save percentage. It remains to be seen if the 22-year-old develops into Boston's goalie of the future, but his play at the AHL level this year has been promising and the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder continues to benefit from the tutelage of Bruins goalie coaches Mike Dunham and Bob Essensa, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
