Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Joins Tuesday's practice session
Vladar was on the ice with the Bruins at practice Tuesday after being promoted from AHL Providence.
Vladar won't be getting into a game any time soon, but will provide an extra puck stopper for practice and would be an emergency option in case somebody gets hurt. Tuukka Rask figures to continue carrying the load for the Bruins, while Jaroslav Halak mans the bench.
