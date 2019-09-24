Dan Vladar was credited with the win in Monday's 4-3 overtime win against the Flyers, despite letting in two goals on 16 shots.

Tuukka Rask started the game, but was replaced by Vladar to start the third period. Vladar, drafted 75th overall in 2015, is seen as a possible goaltender of the future, but has had a slow development. Last season with AHL Providence he started 31 games, going 13-17-1 with an .898 save percentage as a backup. With the departure of Zane McIntyre from the Bruins' system, Vladar projects to be the starter in Providence, although he has new competition in the form of Kyle Keyser and Maxime Legace.