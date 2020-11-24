The Bruins loaned Vladar to HC Dynamo Pardubice of the Czech Extraliga on Tuesday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Vladar spent nearly the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign with AHL Providence, compiling a 14-7-1 record while posting an impressive .936 save percentage and 1.79 GAA in 25 appearances. Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak are firmly entrenched as the Bruins' top-two goaltenders, but Vladar will enter the 2020-21 campaign at No. 3 on Boston's organizational depth chart, so he could see some time in the NHL next season if Rask or Halak is forced to miss any action.