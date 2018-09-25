Vladar stopped 34 of 37 shots in Monday's 4-3 preseason win over the Flyers.

The 21-year-old is gaining some valuable experience with the big club right now, but with Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, Vladar will be headed for AHL Providence this season no matter how he performs in the preseason. He's the Bruins' goalie of the future, but the organization has no intention of rushing him.