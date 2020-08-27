Vladar came off the bench to stop 12 of 15 shots in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Vladar entered the game midway through the second period, relieving starter Jaroslav Halak with the Bruins trailing 4-1. Vladar, making his first NHL appearance, didn't fare much better, allowing two more goals by the end of the period and another in the final frame. The 23-year-old spent the entire regular season with AHL Providence and will likely remain in a backup role barring an injury to Halak.