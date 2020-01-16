Play

Boston recalled Vladar from AHL Providence on an emergency basis Thursday.

The Bruins placed Tuukka Rask (concussion) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Vladar will serve as Jaroslav Halak's backup for the foreseeable future. Rask should be ready to return following the upcoming All-Star break, so Vladar will likely head back to providence after Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights.

