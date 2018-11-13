Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Bruins reassigned Vladar to AHL Providence on Tuesday.
Tuukka Rask (personal) rejoined the Bruins at practice Tuesday, so the team is no longer in need of Vladar's services as a backup netminder. The 2015 third-round pick will return to his role as AHL Providence's starter for the foreseeable future.
