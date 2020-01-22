Boston reassigned Vladar to AHL Providence on Wednesday.

Vladar was up with the big club to serve as Jaroslav Halak's backup while Tuukka Rask (concussion) was on the shelf, but Rask should be ready to return following the NHL's All-Star break, so Vladar likely won't be back with the big club anytime soon. The 22-year-old did not see the ice during his brief stay with the Bruins.