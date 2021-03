Vladar will serve as Jaroslav Halak's backup Tuesday night against the Islanders.

Vladar, who's been splitting AHL Providence's netminding duties with Jeremy Swayman, gets the assignment with Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) unavailable for the contest. How long his stint with the big club lasts depends on Rask's health, but either way, it's clear that Vladar is the No. 3 option in the organization's goaltender pecking order.