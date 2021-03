Vladar turned aside 34 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Aside from a Brandon Tanev goal late in the first period, Vladar's NHL debut was perfect as he shut down Pittsburgh's big guns, including five stops on Sidney Crosby shots. The 23-year-old netminder likely earned himself more playing time down the road with this performance, but an encore may have to wait with Tuukka Rask (undisclosed) poised to rejoin the lineup later this week.