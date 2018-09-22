Vladar is unlikely to get into the game Saturday in Detroit despite being listed as the backup, but he'll start Monday in Philadelphia, reports Conor Ryan of Masslivenews.

Vladar got the game to himself Tuesday, and Zane McIntyre is supposed to get the same treatment Saturday. This news also likely means that Vladar will play the entirety of Monday's contest, so owners should take that into consideration when filling out their DFS lineups.