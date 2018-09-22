Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Sitting Saturday but will start Monday
Vladar is unlikely to get into the game Saturday in Detroit despite being listed as the backup, but he'll start Monday in Philadelphia, reports Conor Ryan of Masslivenews.
Vladar got the game to himself Tuesday, and Zane McIntyre is supposed to get the same treatment Saturday. This news also likely means that Vladar will play the entirety of Monday's contest, so owners should take that into consideration when filling out their DFS lineups.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...