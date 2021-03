Vladar will defend the blue paint during Saturday afternoon's home game versus the Sabres.

Vladar has only started one game for the Bruins this season, and he was fantastic in it, turning aside 34 of 35 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 road win over the Penguins on March 16. He'll attempt to pick up his second career NHL victory in a favorable home matchup with an awful Buffalo team that's gone 0-9-1 in its last 10 games.