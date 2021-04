Vladar made 19 saves in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

He allowed three goals. The first came in close and the second was on an end-to-end rush. The third was a tap-in on a cross-crease pass. Vladar remains the number two man while Tuukka Rask remains sidelined with an upper-body injury. He is now 2-1 record in three starts with a 2.03 GAA and .929 save percentage.