Vladar will protect the road goal in Monday's game versus the Flyers, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Tuukka Rask (upper body) will miss the back-to-back series against the Flyers on Monday and Tuesday, so Vladar will get the nod for the first game. Vladar has shown he can handle the NHL ranks so far, recording a .929 save percentage and a 2-1-0 record through his first three appearances in the show. The Flyers have been quite inconsistent of late, and they've scored more than three goals just once over their last eight contests.