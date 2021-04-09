Coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday that Vladar is "tentatively set" to start Sunday's game against the Capitals.

Jeremy Swayman is slated to make his third straight start when the team faces the Flyers on Saturday, with Vladar trending toward getting a turn Sunday. That said, there's a chance Tuukka Rask (upper body) could be activated in time to take on Washington, but given how well Swayman and Vladar have played in the absence of Rask and Jaroslav Halak (COVID-19 protocols), look for the Bruins to proceed cautiously in terms of easing their veteran netminding duo back into the lineup.