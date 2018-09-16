Bruins' Daniel Vladar: Will suit up Sunday, won't play
Contrary to a previous report, Vladar won't play in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Vladar will simply suit up as a backup to Zane McIntyre, who will play a full game Sunday. Expect Vladar to get work later in the preseason, but he'll likely spend the 2018-19 season in the minors.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...