Vladar made 25 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

The 23-year-old has started two NHL games and won them both, although stifling a Jack Eichel-less Buffalo squad at home might have been a bit less challenging than shutting down Sidney Crosby and company in Pittsburgh. Vladar will head back to the taxi squad as soon as Tuukka Rask (upper body) is healthy again, but the rookie is showing he can be relied upon when needed.