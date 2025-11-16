Locmelis scored two goals in AHL Providence's 3-2 overtime win over Utica on Saturday.

Locmelis opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period and netted the game-winner in overtime. This was his first multi-point effort of the season. Locmelis has five goals and three assists over 13 games in 2025-26. The Latvian had 12 points in six AHL regular-season outings at the tail end of last year after signing his entry-level contract -- while his pace is slower this year, he's still showing quite a bit of promise.