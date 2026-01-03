Locmelis scored two goals in AHL Providence's 4-1 win over Hartford on Friday.

Locmelis has a pair of two-point efforts over his last three games. The Latvian forward has put forth a good performance in his first full AHL campaign, racking up 11 goals and eight assists through 29 contests. The 21-year-old forward probably won't get a call-up this season, as his development will be best suited by another year or two of strong AHL play.