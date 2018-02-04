Heinen picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Toronto.

Heinen has 37 points in 47 games, but he has been quiet of late -- he has just five points in his last 10 games. Heinen is six-foot-one, but has the soft hands of a man who's just five-foot-nine. His playmaking is sublime -- he'd be considered for the Calder trophy if the league didn't have Mathew Barzal and Brock Boeser in it.