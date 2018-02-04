Bruins' Danton Heinen: Amazing rookie season continues
Heinen picked up two assists in Saturday's 4-1 win over Toronto.
Heinen has 37 points in 47 games, but he has been quiet of late -- he has just five points in his last 10 games. Heinen is six-foot-one, but has the soft hands of a man who's just five-foot-nine. His playmaking is sublime -- he'd be considered for the Calder trophy if the league didn't have Mathew Barzal and Brock Boeser in it.
More News
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Remains on top line•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Snags power-play goal•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Up to 21 points in past 22•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Two more points Thursday•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Impresses in win over Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Danton Heinen: Puts up three points in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...