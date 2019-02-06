Heinen will re-enter the Bruins' lineup Wednesday night against the Rangers.

Heinen was a healthy scratch for the team's last two games, but he'll be back in the mix Wednesday, with veteran power forward David Backes the odd man out up front. Though Heinen's play away from the puck this season has been respectable, the 23-year-old's impact on offense (13 points in 49 games) is well off the pace he set in 2017-18, en route to logging a 16/31/47 stat line through 77 contests. Heinen does have the skills to pick up his scoring pace, but until he does, he's a fringe fantasy option.