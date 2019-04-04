Bruins' Danton Heinen: Back in business
Heinen (illness) practiced Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Look for Heinen to return to the lineup Thursday against the Wild, but where he'll slot in remains to be seen with the Bruins likely to strategically rest some regulars over the course of their final two regular-season tilts. Heinen, who has logged 10 goals and 33 points through 75 contests, has gone four games without a point, so the Bruins would no doubt like to see the 23-year-old regain his scoring touch in advance of the playoffs.
