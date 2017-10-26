Bruins' Danton Heinen: Back with the big club
The Bruins have recalled Heinen from AHL Providence.
Heinen, who has logged three helpers in three games in his time with the big club this season, has been been on fire at the AHL level, recording a goal and eight points in four games for Providence. He's a candidate to work in a bottom-six role now that he's back in Boston in advance of Thursday's home game against the Sharks.
