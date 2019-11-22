Bruins' Danton Heinen: Bags two apples in win
Heinen dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Thursday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.
Heinen assisted on goals scored by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The 24-year-old winger has a modest 11 points in 22 games, but his point total should start to climb if he can maintain a role on the Bruins' high-powered top power-play unit.
