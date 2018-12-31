Heinen was benched for a large part of the first period during Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Sabres.

It took only three shifts for Bruins' head coach Bruce Cassidy to sit Heinen for the rest of the first period. The 23-year-old got a few shifts during the second and third periods but ended the night with a game-low 8:05 in ice time. Heinen most likely lost his spot on the first line for now, but with the lack of depth the B's have, Cassidy may be stuck with him there.

