Heinen scored for the first time in 12 games during a 4-0 shutout of the Wild on Tuesday.

After putting up 47 points last season, Heinen is going through a pronounced sophomore slump with only 11 points in 41 games. The 23-year-old hasn't been able to string together multiple games with a point, as it just doesn't seem to be his season.

