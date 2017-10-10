Play

Heinen was recalled to Boston on Tuesday.

Heinen's first recall of the season comes following the placement of Noel Acciari (hand) on injured reserve and as Patrice Bergeron continues to deal with a lower-body injury. Heinen failed to impress in his eight games with the big club last season, posting only a minus-3 rating, so expectations should probably be tempered to start out.

