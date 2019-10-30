Heinen picked up his second assist of the season in a 5-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.

With the return of David Krejci from an upper-body injury, Heinen looked back at home on the second line. He skated a season-high 16:48, although that is boosted by 5:24 on the power play as the Bruins had eight opportunities on the man advantage. The 24-year-old has four points through 12 games.