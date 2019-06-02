Bruins' Danton Heinen: Collects assist
Heinen registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The assist gives Heinen eight points in 20 playoff games. It's his first appearance on the scoresheet since a two-point effort against the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. The forward has been used as a middle-six winger, and he's provided 27 shots and 20 hits from that deployment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...