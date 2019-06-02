Heinen registered an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blues in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The assist gives Heinen eight points in 20 playoff games. It's his first appearance on the scoresheet since a two-point effort against the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. The forward has been used as a middle-six winger, and he's provided 27 shots and 20 hits from that deployment.