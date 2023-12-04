Heinen notched an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Heinen continues to fit well in a middle-six role with two goals and four assists over his last eight games. The 28-year-old didn't start his second tenure with the Bruins all that well, but he's rebounded into an effective secondary scorer. He's at eight points, 26 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 16 appearances this season. Without a role on the power play, it's unlikely his offense takes a significant step forward.