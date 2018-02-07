Heinen recorded a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

The rookie followed up his two-assist showing against Toronto nicely in this contest, and he's now up to an impressive 37 points through 47 games for the campaign. Heinen's game-to-game inconsistency has become more noticeable of late, as he's missed the scoresheet in six of his past 10 contests. However, that's typical of young players, and it's encouraging that he's been able to buoy his fantasy value through strong outings. It's also worth noting that he's been scoring while receiving a top-line look with Brad Marchand suspended.