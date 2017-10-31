Heinen recorded an assist, a shot on goal, and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Heinen is on a point-per-game pace and has seen his playing time steadily increase since returning from the minors. Perhaps more notably, the British Columbia native saw his first significant action on the power play since his first three games of the season. It could still be tough for him to break into the top-six forward group, but Heinen is beginning to prove himself a key asset to this Boston offense.