Bruins' Danton Heinen: Contributes apple Monday
Heinen recorded an assist, a shot on goal, and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Heinen is on a point-per-game pace and has seen his playing time steadily increase since returning from the minors. Perhaps more notably, the British Columbia native saw his first significant action on the power play since his first three games of the season. It could still be tough for him to break into the top-six forward group, but Heinen is beginning to prove himself a key asset to this Boston offense.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...